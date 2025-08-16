Beijing launches world’s first Humanoid Robot Games

The first-ever World Humanoid Robot Games took place from 14 to 17 August at the National Speed Skating Oval, drawing 280 teams from 16 countries to showcase cutting-edge humanoid robots in a range of sporting events.

The competition featured 500 robots built by 192 universities and 88 private companies worldwide, including teams from the United States, Germany, and Brazil. Robots competed in disciplines such as table tennis, track and field, football, and boxing, highlighting the growing capabilities of artificial intelligence and robotics.

Tickets ranged from $18 to $80, giving spectators a chance to witness a futuristic take on traditional sports. While some robots experienced malfunctions during the games, organizers emphasized that the event’s primary goal was to generate valuable data to advance innovations in medicine, manufacturing, and household applications.

The inaugural “robot Olympics” not only entertained audiences but also marked a significant step in global collaboration on robotics research and development.