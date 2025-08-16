SUBSCRIBE NOW
NATION

Bam lauds BSP’s e-gambling crackdown

Photo courtesy of pna
Senator Bam Aquino on Saturday welcomed the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) order to electronic wallet providers to cut their connections to online gambling platforms, calling it a major step toward protecting Filipino families from the social harms of e-gambling.

“We are glad the BSP has ordered the delinking of e-wallets from e-gambling sites. We welcome this development and urge e-wallet providers to decouple from online gambling entirely,” Aquino said in a statement.

On Thursday, the BSP gave e-wallet giants 48 hours to remove their icons and links to online gambling platforms. In response, both GCash and Maya — two of the country’s largest e-wallet providers — committed to comply with the directive.

Aquino expressed optimism the central bank’s directive would be the turning point in the fight against the proliferation of e-gambling, which he described as a growing threat to society.

“If this happens, online gambling in our country will weaken. What we are really pushing for is a total ban,” he said. “I think PAGCOR and the President have big decisions to make.”

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP)
Bam Aquino
BSP e-wallet directive

