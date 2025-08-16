Abra grabs solo lead; Cebu keeps bid alive

Abra subdued Ilagan Isabela, 76-59, and took the solo lead in Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League 2025 Season at the Lucena City Convention Center on Saturday.

Abra moved ahead of fellow North Division powerhouses San Juan and Nueva Ecija, both with 21-1 records.

Dave Ildefonso presided over the Weavers' 22nd win against one loss with 20 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two assists to earn another Best Player award and pace the race for Most Valuable Player honors.

Mike Ayonayon provided support with 11 points and two rebounds and so did John Uduba with fve points and a game-high 16 rebounds that gave Abra a pivotal 56-37 edge off the boards.

Abra translated its board dominance to more points in the paint, 30-20, as well as fastbreaks, 20-8.

The Weavers bunched 13 points to pull away at 57-28 midway through the third quarter, but the Cowboys persevered to cut the gap as they tumbled to 12-10.

The Cebu Greats sustained their climb with an 87-71 drubbing of the Bulacan Kuyas in the opener.

Powered anew by former University of the Philippines stalwarts Paul Desiderio and Jun Manzo, Cebu notched its fourth straight win and remained in the playoff hunt with a 9-15 slate.

Desiderio posted 24 points, seven rebounds and four assists to clinch Best Player honors over Manzo, who tallied 16 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Mark Meneses chalked up seven points, 11 rebounds, six assists and four blocks, while Mark Tallo contributed six points, eight assists and six rebounds for Cebu.

Bulacan slumped to 3-20 despite John Rey Sumido's 17 points and five assists, Marlon Monte's 14 points and three assists, Airohn Acop's 13 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals, and Samuel Peralta's 10 points and eight assists.