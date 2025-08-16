A step ahead

JD Sports Fashion plc (‘JD’), UK’s leading sneaker and sports fashion retailer, strengthens its footprint in the Philippines with the opening of its second store at Glorietta 1, Makati City. The new location follows the debut of JD’s first Philippine store at SM Mall of Asia last June.

The brand’s expansion is making a statement in the country’s streetwear and sneaker scene. “The opening of our Glorietta store marks another key moment in JD Sports’ growth in Southeast Asia,” said Hilton Seskin, chief executive officer of JD Sports APAC. “Together with our partner, SSI Group, we are excited to bring JD’s unique retail experience and exclusive product offering to more Filipino consumers.”

Located in one of Metro Manila’s busiest shopping and lifestyle districts, the JD Sports Glorietta 2 store is a 561-square-meter space designed to deliver the full lifestyle experience and latest collections. Shoppers can score favorite trending releases from Adidas Samba OG, EVO SL, Samba Jane; Nike Air Force, Dunks, SHOX; New Balance 530, 740, 1000; Puma Speedcat OG, Ballet and many at JD exclusive products.

Anthony T. Huang, president and chief executive officer of SSI Group Inc., shared, “With the launch of JD Sports in Glorietta, we’re making it even more convenient for our customers to access the latest in global sneaker and street fashion. This second store continues to be a reflection of our commitment to growing the JD brand in the Philippines and inspiring the country’s youth and style culture.”

JD Sports, at the ground floor of Glorietta 2, Makati City, is open with store hours from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays to Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays to Sundays.