A gathering in the woods

Manila’s social set was alive a couple of days ago to witness the gala night of the much anticipated musical Into the Woods. The astounding and successful event was held at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit Makati. It was the scene to be seen as Manila’s crème de la crème gathered for a spectacular celebratory evening of storytelling in music and magic. Fashion insiders and personalities, industry leaders, government officials, thespians, singers and celebrities paraded in their stylish best. Everyone was in the mood for playful elegance — the dress code was fairytale formal or festival finery. Women were beautifully tressed and dressed in stylish dressy casuals to pretty standout formalities. Men were dashing and debonaire in dinner jackets, stylish in trendy ensembles and elegantly sleek in dapper suits.

All in all it was a night of flash, living a moment of fantasy and style into the woods.