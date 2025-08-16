SUBSCRIBE NOW
A gathering in the woods

Everyone was in the mood for playful elegance — the dress code was fairytale formal or festival finery.
The Witch’s entrance in Theatre Group Asia’s ‘Into the Woods.’
The Witch’s entrance in Theatre Group Asia’s ‘Into the Woods.’
Manila’s social set was alive a couple of days ago to witness the gala night of the much anticipated musical Into the Woods. The astounding and successful event was held at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit Makati. It was the scene to be seen as Manila’s crème de la crème gathered for a spectacular celebratory evening of storytelling in music and magic. Fashion insiders and personalities, industry leaders, government officials, thespians, singers and celebrities paraded in their stylish best. Everyone was in the mood for playful elegance — the dress code was fairytale formal or festival finery. Women were beautifully tressed and dressed in stylish dressy casuals to pretty standout formalities. Men were dashing and debonaire in dinner jackets, stylish in trendy ensembles and elegantly sleek in dapper suits.

All in all it was a night of flash, living a moment of fantasy and style into the woods.

Department of Education Secretary Sonny Angara.
Teresa Herrera
Gerard and Lea Salonga.
Tootsy and Javier Angara.
Crickette and Donnie Tantoco.
Michelle and Ernie Lopez.
Mariana Zobel de Ayala and son.
Dolly de Leon and Nic Chien.
Carol Garcia, Alice Eduardo and Pops Fernandez.
Doris Ho with grandkids.
Rajo Laurel, Judy Ann Agoncillo and Nix Alañon.
Alvaro Lorenzo, Helena Lorenzo, Paulo Lorenzo and Yvette Fernandez.
Bea Valdes, Joyce Oreña, Clint Ramos and Trickie Lopa.
Susan Joven, Ching Cruz, Mia Borromeo and PJ Pascual.
Karlo and Marga Nograles, Mon Dayrit and Maritoni Fernandez.
Fernando and Kit Zobel de Ayala (center) with their son, Alvaro, and daughter, Sylvia.
Raj and Kai Prieto-Moreno, Juana and Rick Yupangco.
Cristina, Sofia, Patxi and Bea Elizalde.
Jorelle Balitbit, Chris Mohnani, Stephanie Celorico, Alma Aldip, Dennis Fronda, Darlene Alcasid and Ysabelle Yu.
Cristalle Belo-Pitt, Lorin Guttierez-Bektas, Ruffa Gutierrez, Garlic Garcia, Small Laude, Tim Yap, Iza Calzado-Wintle, Geraldine Acuña and Karen Davila.
