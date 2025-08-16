80 Las Piñas homes gain SHFC land ownership

More than 80 families in Las Piñas City have formally secured ownership of the land where their houses stand, following the awarding of land titles by the Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC).

The beneficiaries are members of the Johnmary Ville Homeowners’ Association, Phase 1 in Barangay Pulang Lupa 2, a housing project under SHFC’s Community Mortgage Program (CMP). The CMP is part of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program, implemented by the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) under Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling.

The awarding of Transfer Certificates of Title was led by SHFC president and CEO Federico Laxa and Las Piñas Mayor April Aguilar.

“The titles you received are proof of your ownership of the land and assurance of your rights over the property where your homes are built,” Laxa told the beneficiaries. “Land is wealth that gives you power over livelihood. It is a foundation for the start of your progress and prosperity.”

Laxa said SHFC has revitalized the CMP through the Enhanced Community Mortgage Program (ECMP), which aims to transform informal settlements into organized and resilient communities.

To date, SHFC has approved 10 ECMP projects nationwide, benefiting about 2,000 families. The agency said more projects are expected to be approved in the coming weeks in line with Aliling’s directive to distribute lots for the initial list of ECMP projects by October this year.

Laxa thanked the city government for its support, including infrastructure improvements and other forms of assistance.

Aguilar, for her part, thanked SHFC for helping residents achieve land ownership.

Connie Lenon, president of the homeowners’ association and one of the beneficiaries, said the awarding of titles fulfilled a long-time aspiration. “We now hold our titles,” she said. “At last, our long-time dream has been fulfilled.”

The awarding coincides with the 37th anniversary of the CMP, which carries the theme “Kaagapay ng Komunidad: Mula Noon Hanggang Ngayon.”

SHFC, headquartered in Makati, is an attached agency of the DHSUD.