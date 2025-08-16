7 flights to Manila diverted due to bad weather

A total of seven commercial flights bound for Manila were rerouted to Clark International Airport due to bad weather, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said.

The diverted flights included Philippine Airlines from China, PAL Express from Cauayan and Davao, AirAsia from Caticlan and Mactan, and Cebu Pacific Air from Bacolod and Hong Kong.

CAAP advised affected passengers to coordinate with their respective airlines for rebooking or refunds.

According to PAGASA, a low-pressure area situated west of the country will continue to bring rains to Northern and Central Luzon, while the Southwest Monsoon affects Southern Luzon and the western section of Visayas.