20th Sunday in Ordinary Time

Liturgy of the Word:

Jer. 38:4-6, 8-10

Ps. 40:2, 3, 4, 18

Heb. 12:1-4

Lk. 12:49-53

1. 1st Reading, Jer. 38:4-6, 8-10 — Jeremiah (7th century BC), a Prophet of Strife. Indignant at Jeremiah’s prophesying of the threat of destruction by Babylonian armies, some princes throw Jeremiah into a muddy cistern to starve. But Ebed-Melech, a court official, asks King Zedekiah of Judah to have Jeremiah pulled out of the cistern and fed, for Jeremiah had done no wrong. This story is paired to the Gospel message.

2. Resp. Ps. 40:2, 3, 4, 18 — Prayer for Help. “I wait for the Lord, who bends down to me and hears my cry, draws me up from the pit of destruction, out of the muddy clay, sets my feet upon rock, steadies my steps” (vv. 2-3). “He puts a new song in my mouth, a hymn to our God. Many will look on in fear and they shall trust in the Lord” (v. 4).

3. 2nd Reading, Heb. 12:1-4 — Let us persevere in running the race before us, in imitation of Christ who endured even death for our sake.

4. “Since we are surrounded by a great cloud of witnesses, let us rid ourselves of sin and persevere in running the race, while keeping our eyes fixed on Jesus, who endured the cross and has taken his seat at the right of the throne of God” (vv. 1-2). “In order that you may not lose heart, consider how he endured such opposition from sinners” (v. 3.). In struggling against sin, “you have not yet resisted to the point of shedding blood” (v. 4).

5. Gospel, Lk. 12: 49-53 — Jesus, a Cause of Division. His proclamation of the Kingdom is a purifying fire.

“I have come to set the earth on fire, and how I wish it were already blessing! There is a baptism [i.e., his death] with which I must be baptized, and how great is my anguish until it is accomplished!” (vv. 49-50).

6. The message Jesus meets with acceptance or rejection. It is a source of conflict and dissension even within families.

“Do you think that I have come to establish peace on earth? No, I tell you, but rather division. From now on a household of five will be divided, 3 against 2 and 2 against 3; a father will be divided against his son and a son against his father; a mother against her daughter and a daughter against her mother; a mother-in-law against her daughter-in-law and a daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law” (vv . 51-53).

7. Today’s Liturgy of the Word revolves around the theme of persevering Faith in Christ and Fidelity to Christ. We need to fix our hearts and minds to Christ’s love for us in the midst of trials and divisions.

8. Prayer — O God, you have prepared for those who love you good things which no eye can see. Fill our hearts, we pray, with the warmth of your love, so that loving you in all things and above all things, we may attain your promises, which surpass every human desire. This we pray, through Jesus Christ, your Son and our Lord. Amen.

Prayers, best wishes, God bless!