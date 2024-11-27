Taylor Swift is Billboard’s second-greatest pop star of 21st century

Taylor Swift continues to build her legacy, having been named Billboard’s second-greatest pop star of the 21st century, in addition to being named Billboard’s Greatest Pop Star of 2023.

With an impressive track record that includes 12 Billboard Hot 100 number-one hits, 13 chart-topping albums on the Billboard 200, and 59 Top 10 hits, Swift has set new benchmarks in the music industry, surpassing even her own achievements.

She has also won 14 Grammys, 30 MTV Video Music Awards, and 39 Billboard Music Awards.

Billboard lauded Swift’s ability to “forcefully, gravitationally bend culture to her will” and rise as one of the world’s most dominant pop stars, despite starting her career in country music eight years later.

The pop powerhouse ranked ahead of music icons such as Rihanna (No. 3), Drake (No. 4), and Lady Gaga (No. 5).

Billboard is yet to announce its top greatest pop artist in the 21st century.