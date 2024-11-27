Red Velvet’s Irene marks solo debut with 'Like A Flower' release

Red Velvet’s Irene was like a flower that bloomed as she showcased her stunning visuals in the music video for her new solo track, “Like a Flower,” released on Tuesday.

“This song feels like she knows exactly what she wants, with a define style and beauty. It's as if her best version has just blossomed like a flower. Irene is incredible,” a fan commented.

The track headlines her mini album of the same name, which features five other songs: “Summer Rain,” “Calling Me Back,” “Strawberry Silhouette,” “Start Line,” and “Winter Wish.”

As of this writing, the “Like a Flower” MV has garnered over 866,000 views on YouTube.

Irene’s solo debut follows Red Velvet’s successful “Happiness: My Dear, Reveluv” concert at the Mall of Asia Arena in September, celebrating the group’s 10th anniversary.