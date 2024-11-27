Cloverleaf unveils Linear Park, art program fostering creative community

With the aim to enhance the urban landscape and strengthen cultural pride and community, Cloverleaf unveiled its latest urban gem: the Linear Park and its Public Art Program, Threads of Time: Weaving Art, History, and the Cloverleaf Community.

Linear Park: A Green Sanctuary in the City

The Linear Park is designed to be a continuous green space that weaves through urban areas, connecting the Ayala Malls Cloverleaf, Avida, and Alveo neighborhoods, and offering a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Nestled amidst the bustling metropolis, Cloverleaf’s Linear Park offers a serene green space where residents and visitors can pause, reflect, and connect with nature. Lush, native trees such as Kaningag (Cinnamomum mindanense), Malak-malak (Palaquium philippense), Palo Maria (Calophyllum innophylum), and Malabulak (Bombax ceiba) line the park, symbolizing resilience and the beauty of local flora. The park serves as a gentle reminder of the importance of conservation and the deep roots of Filipino heritage.

Public Art Program: Celebrating Cloverleaf's History and Vision

The Public Art Program is a vibrant homage to Cloverleaf's storied past as a hub of the Philippine textile industry, its dynamic present, and its vision for a sustainable future. Through commissioned artworks, local artists narrate stories of industriousness, community, and sustainability, transforming the park into a dynamic outdoor gallery that celebrates Balintawak’s history and its future.

Public Art Highlights: