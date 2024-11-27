Cloverleaf unveils Linear Park, art program fostering creative community

With the aim to enhance the urban landscape and strengthen cultural pride and community, Cloverleaf unveiled its latest urban gem: the Linear Park and its Public Art Program, Threads of Time: Weaving Art, History, and the Cloverleaf Community.
Linear Park: A Green Sanctuary in the City
The Linear Park is designed to be a continuous green space that weaves through urban areas, connecting the Ayala Malls Cloverleaf, Avida, and Alveo neighborhoods, and offering a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.
Nestled amidst the bustling metropolis, Cloverleaf’s Linear Park offers a serene green space where residents and visitors can pause, reflect, and connect with nature. Lush, native trees such as Kaningag (Cinnamomum mindanense), Malak-malak (Palaquium philippense), Palo Maria (Calophyllum innophylum), and Malabulak (Bombax ceiba) line the park, symbolizing resilience and the beauty of local flora. The park serves as a gentle reminder of the importance of conservation and the deep roots of Filipino heritage.
Public Art Program: Celebrating Cloverleaf's History and Vision
The Public Art Program is a vibrant homage to Cloverleaf's storied past as a hub of the Philippine textile industry, its dynamic present, and its vision for a sustainable future. Through commissioned artworks, local artists narrate stories of industriousness, community, and sustainability, transforming the park into a dynamic outdoor gallery that celebrates Balintawak’s history and its future.
Public Art Highlights:
Like the Cloverleaf Barkada, this mural is a colorful depiction of Cloverleaf community spirit, where people can enjoy art and nature.
The Cloverleaf Barkada by Anjo Bolarda depicts a lively mural of characters, symbolizing the community’s unity and diversity, reflecting Cloverleaf’s cultural vibrancy. Bolarda’s murals burst with color and energy, refle
The Seated Man is an immersive art piece that people can enjoy at the Linear Park.
Band of Musicians and The Seated Man by Charlie Co celebrate music and interaction. The sculptures highlight Filipino artistry, with The Seated Man offering a playful invitation for visitors to engage with the artwork. These pieces reflect the joy and connection that music brings to everyday life.
Her is a nostalgic piece that beautifully captures the childlike wonders.
Cavalry, Langit, Lupa, and Her by TRNZ capture the essence of childhood—imagination, play, and joy— through whimsical sculptures, evoking nostalgic memories while reflecting resilience and community spirit. Each piece invites viewers to reconnect with their inner child, offering a heartfelt reminder of the power of wonder and creativity.
The Heart breathes new life to this park as it welcomes the Cloverleaf community to spark creativity.
The Human Tree and The Heart by Leeroy New pay homage to the legacy of Central Textile Mills, Inc. (CTMI), which played a significant role in shaping Cloverleaf’s history. The Human Tree symbolizes growth and interconnectedness, reflecting the community's evolution and its deep-rooted connection to this historical landmark. Meanwhile, The Heart embodies passion and creativity, traits that fueled the industrious spirit of those who worked at the mill. Together, these pieces stand as a tribute to the legacy of innovation, craftsmanship, and community that CTMI left behind, inspiring future generations to honor and build upon this rich heritage.
Mr. John R. Estacio, AVP and Estate Development Head of Ayala Land, beautifully captured the essence of this initiative, stating, “It is Ayala Land’s thrust to build places that people love. It is a testament to our ever-changing response to the ever-changing environment.”