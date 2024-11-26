World's oldest man dies at 112: Guinness World Records

London, United Kingdom — The world's oldest man, Briton John Tinniswood, has died at the age of 112 in a care home in Southport, northwest England, his family confirmed via Guinness World Records on Tuesday.

Tinniswood was born in Liverpool on 26 August 1912, and died on Monday.

He became the world's oldest man in April following the death of 114-year-old Venezuelan Juan Vicente Perez.

"His last day was surrounded by music and love," the family said in a statement, also thanking "all those who cared for him over the years".

Born the same year the Titanic sank and living through both World Wars, Tinniswood told Guinness World Records that the secret to his longevity was "pure luck".

"You either live long or you live short, and you can't do much about it," he said.

He nonetheless advised moderation in all things to stay healthy.

"If you drink too much or you eat too much or you walk too much, if you do too much of anything, you're going to suffer eventually," he added.