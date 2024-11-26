Wider SLEX lanes to ease holiday traffic

Motorists traveling along the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) can expect smoother journeys starting in December with San Miguel Corporation (SMC) aiming to open its expanded 6x6 lane configuration between Susanna Heights in Muntinlupa and Calamba, Laguna in time for the holidays.

The expansion adds two lanes to both northbound and southbound sides, aiming to reduce traffic congestion during the busy holiday season.

“This December, as our countrymen prepare to celebrate Christmas and travel more to spend time with friends and family, they can look forward to a wider, better SLEX. This will help in significantly reducing traffic buildup during the Holiday rush,” SMC Chairman and CEO Ramon S. Ang said on Tuesday.

The 29-kilometer at-grade expansion, undertaken by SMC SLEX Inc., is on schedule for completion by the third week of December.

SLEX kept operational

Ang assured that the construction teams prioritized keeping SLEX operational throughout the project to minimize disruptions for motorists.

“Our contractors and project teams continue to do everything they can to minimize impact on vehicle traffic. We will continue to work as efficiently as possible to complete the expansion,” Ang said.

Looking ahead, the next phase of the project, from Calamba to Sto. Tomas, Batangas, including the widening of 20 bridges, is slated for completion by July 2025.

Additionally, SMC has fully decommissioned the Calamba Main Toll Plaza and the SLEX Greenfield Toll Plaza to improve traffic flow.

The company has also equipped toll plazas with automatic license plate reading cameras to comply with barrier-less tolling mandates, further reducing traffic bottlenecks.