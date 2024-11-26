Why Aga Muhlach accepted a movie with Vilma Santos

Muhlach recalled talking to Santos about the project on the phone.

“Gagawin mo ba ito? Tuloy ba ito?’ Sabi niya, ‘yes’. ‘Agaton, gawin mo ‘to, ha.’ Hindi na niya kailangang magsalita pa (Are you going to do this?’ Will it push through?’ She said, ‘yes.’ She said, ‘Agaton do this, ha.’ She need not say more).

“I was just waiting for this time. Kumbaga (So to speak), it comes in threes,” he added.

Muhlach and Santos worked in two movies, Nag-iisang Bituin and Sinungaling Mong Puso.

Chloe San Jose denies she’s the subject of Ogie Diaz’s viral blind item

In a TikTok video, Carlos Yulo’s girlfriend, Chloe San Jose, denied she was being alluded to in a viral blind item by talent manager and vlogger Ogie Diaz.

Diaz, in a Facebook post, narrated his not-so-nice encounters with an influencer that he did not name.

“‘Di ko kinaya ‘yung pindot nang pindot ng celfone ang lola mo habang mine-make-apan (I couldn’t take that she kept tinkering with her cellphone while having her makeup done),” Ogie wrote.

What’s more bothersome to Diaz was seeing the influencer being fed by her personal assistant.

“Okay lang naman ‘yon. Ang di ko kinaya, gusto mo ‘yung habang minemeyk-apan mo, sinusubuan siya ng PA? Kasi nga, celfone nang celfone! Ayaw ibaba (That’s okay. What I couldn’t stomach was having her PA feed her while her face was being made-up? It’s because she just kept using her cellphone. She did not want to put it down)!” he added.