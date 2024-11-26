Why Aga Muhlach accepted a movie with Vilma Santos

After 30 years, Aga Muhlach has finally decided to work with Vilma Santos in Uninvited, one of the official entries in this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival.
When asked why he readily accepted the offer, Muhlach said: “How can you just say no?”
Having done two movies with Santos, Muhlach has been friends with the veteran star.
“Nakakausap ko siya parati (I get to talk to her always). We’re good friends,” he said.
Muhlach recalled talking to Santos about the project on the phone.
“Gagawin mo ba ito? Tuloy ba ito?’ Sabi niya, ‘yes’. ‘Agaton, gawin mo ‘to, ha.’ Hindi na niya kailangang magsalita pa (Are you going to do this?’ Will it push through?’ She said, ‘yes.’ She said, ‘Agaton do this, ha.’ She need not say more).
“I was just waiting for this time. Kumbaga (So to speak), it comes in threes,” he added.
Muhlach and Santos worked in two movies, Nag-iisang Bituin and Sinungaling Mong Puso.
Chloe San Jose denies she’s the subject of Ogie Diaz’s viral blind item
In a TikTok video, Carlos Yulo’s girlfriend, Chloe San Jose, denied she was being alluded to in a viral blind item by talent manager and vlogger Ogie Diaz.
Diaz, in a Facebook post, narrated his not-so-nice encounters with an influencer that he did not name.
“‘Di ko kinaya ‘yung pindot nang pindot ng celfone ang lola mo habang mine-make-apan (I couldn’t take that she kept tinkering with her cellphone while having her makeup done),” Ogie wrote.
What’s more bothersome to Diaz was seeing the influencer being fed by her personal assistant.
“Okay lang naman ‘yon. Ang di ko kinaya, gusto mo ‘yung habang minemeyk-apan mo, sinusubuan siya ng PA? Kasi nga, celfone nang celfone! Ayaw ibaba (That’s okay. What I couldn’t stomach was having her PA feed her while her face was being made-up? It’s because she just kept using her cellphone. She did not want to put it down)!” he added.
Diaz lamented why the influencer behaved that way.
“Juice ko, ba’t ba ganyan ang ibang influencers? Sumikat lang sa digital, parang daig pa ang totoong artista na nagsimula talaga sa pinakababa, pero hindi naman ganyan ang asta (My God, why are some influencers like that? They got popular on digital, and they act as if they are better than celebrities who started from the ground, but don’t behave like that),” he said.
Diaz recalled this same influencer who snubbed him in an event. He said he smiled at her, but she didn’t smile back.
Netizens felt that Diaz was alluding to San Jose in his now viral blind item as many showed her screenshots of the talent manager’s Facebook post.
“A lot of people mentioning me na ako raw ‘yun. Firstly, wala po akong PA (I don’t have a PA). Secondly, I do my own makeup. And thirdly po, I’ve never met Mr. Ogie Diaz in person,” San Jose explained.
Lyka Estrella pressured in first major concert
It’s Showtime’s Tawag ng Tanghalan champion Lyka Estrella is on pins and needles these days as she is posted to star in her first major concert set for 20 December at the Music Museum.
“Nandoon ‘yung pressure pero sobrang nae-excite ako. ‘Yun ang nangingibabaw sa akin kasi alam kong ang daming taong naniniwala sa akin kaya hindi ko palalampasin ang opportunity na ito (The pressure is there but I am very excited. That’s what I feel more because I know there are so many people who believe in me so I will not let pass this opportunity),” she said in a recent interview.
Among Estrella’s guests is Erik Santos who told her to show her real self in the show and give her best in her performance.