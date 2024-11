Vice President Sara Duterte holds a press conference at Veterans Memorial Medical Center (VMMC) on Tuesday, 26 November 2024, addressing media inquiries to clarify her statement on a recent threat, which she said was taken out of logical context. Duterte also confirmed that two of her staff members are currently confined at the hospital. On the same day, the NBI issued subpoenas to her office in Mandaluyong City. Analy Labor











Copied