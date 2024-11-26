I was taken aback by yesterday’s conversation with a seasoned media colleague. With furrowed brow and a serious tone, she expressed her fears about the current situation in the Philippines, describing it as “incredibly chaotic.”

My journalist friend elaborated on her concerns, citing the rising tensions, social unrest, and political instability dominating the headlines. As someone who has covered the country extensively, her insights carried weight. The uncertainty and unrest made her apprehensive about returning to a potentially more volatile environment.

Journalists should know when to feel unsafe, having covered history before it unfolded. By drawing from historical contexts and previous encounters in the field, journalists can better navigate situations threatening their well-being, ensuring that they remain vigilant and prepared while pursuing the truth.

“Like other more serious threats, this too shall pass,” I assured her, although deep in my mind I knew it was far from over.

We have a Vice President whom the people elected to serve as a backup or a president-in-waiting, but she appears to be impatient and on edge. She seeks public attention by any means and claims that the President owes his victory to her and her family. However, given the current circumstances, she has yet to portray herself as a credible alternative.

In a livestream viewed by millions of Filipinos, she cursed and threatened the assassination of the President, the First Lady, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, “no joke.” She then claimed to have already contracted a hitman to carry out the plan if she were killed first.

Recently, Sara expressed her frustration at being excluded from the National Security Council (NSC) meeting that addressed national security threats directly associated with her. Why would the NSC invite someone viewed as a security threat to participate in the conference? Why would they provide her with the minutes detailing the government’s plans to counter her threat?

After the President’s response to the threat, Sara backtracked and pulled the sympathy card, saying it was a “conditional threat” that was “taken out of logical context.”

DoJ Undersecretary Jesse Andres said that a threat remains a threat regardless of any conditions attached, as its essence lies in the intent to cause harm.

“There is no such thing as a conditional threat. A threat is a threat. If I say, ‘I’ll kill you if I don’t like your face,’ it’s still a threat. ‘I’ll kill you whether I like it or not;’ a threat is a threat,” Andres explained.

The President publicly addressed the issue, saying he would not tolerate such a grave threat toward the highest official of the land from a Vice President who has remained unshaken.

But Sara Duterte fought back. This time, she reminded the public of the Marcos family’s involvement in the murder of former Senator Benigno Aquino Jr., which triggered the 1986 People Power Revolution. If she knew who the mastermind was, Sara Duterte should have testified in court before and presented evidence.

Sara Duterte may want to initiate another people power movement; however, the factors that contributed to the historic event do not apply to her situation today. At the time, a solid moral justification existed for ousting the sitting president. Now, she faces scrutiny in the court of public opinion for failing to explain how she spent P125 million in public funds on “chichiria entities” within 11 days.

The testimonies of her trusted subordinates from the Department of Education and the Office of the Vice President implicated her in the controversial transfer of public funds to benefit a particular group or individual.

Sara Duterte, known for her tendency to stumble over her words and navigate controversial political escapades, has perhaps unintentionally played a significant role in restoring/redeeming the public image of the Marcos family.

Her gaffes and missteps in the political arena have overshadowed past criticisms, creating a surprising shift in the narrative surrounding the Marcos legacy.

