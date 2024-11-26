Toyota Motor Philippines launches Next Generation Tamaraw

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is finally launching the much-awaited Next Generation Tamaraw on 6 December at the Glorietta Activity Center in Makati City.

The launch will happen simultaneously nationwide in the following locations: SM Mall of Asia, Pasay City; Trinoma, Quezon City; Ayala Malls Solenad, Santa Rosa, Laguna; SM City Pampanga, San Fernando, Pampanga; SM City Cebu, Cebu City; SM Lanang, Davao City; and Limketkai Center, Cagayan de Oro City

The program will start at 11 a.m. and will be livestreamed on the Toyota Motor Philippines Facebook page.

Various conversions of the Tamaraw will be displayed to showcase its flexibility for different business and personal needs.

Through the displays, customers can get to know more about the Innovative International Multi-Purpose Vehicle (IMV) and even place a reservation.

The display will be available over the weekend in all eight locations, where there will be activities for the public to learn more about this vehicle.

Empowering communities

The public can look forward to various talks on how the Tamaraw can empower communities toward limitless possibilities. There will also be a surprise BIDA guest at the Glorietta Activity Center on 8 December.

Previewed at the Philippine International Motor Show, the Next Generation Toyota Tamaraw is a resilient and versatile vehicle that aims to provide Filipinos with a partner in progress for the ever-evolving market.