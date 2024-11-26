TJ ALL THE WAY: Palaro star shatters own Batang Pinoy record

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — Records continue to fall as competitions in the Batang Pinoy started to heat up at the Ramon V. Mitra Jr. Sports Complex here on Tuesday.

TJ Amaro, who won seven gold medals in the recent Palarong Pambansa in Cebu City last June, clocked 24.32 seconds in the 16-17 boys’ 50-meter freestyle for the gold medal and bested his previous record of 24.53 seconds that he posted last year.

Ryan Zach Belen of San Fernando City, La Union settled for the silver medal with a time of 24.33 seconds while Kobie Briel Rivera of Taguig City took a bronze medal with a time of 24.89 seconds.

The 16-year-old San Beda-Rizal and national team swimmer is making the most of his final year in the Batang Pinoy as well as training for the juniors’ swimming competition of Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

“This will be the last Batang Pinoy for Naga City so I’m trying to win as many medals as I can,” said Amaro, who clocked in 52.59 seconds in the 16-17 boys’ 100-m freestyle event last Monday for a new Batang Pinoy record.

“Since the NCAA will be less than two weeks away, I want to see the capacity of my swims to know where I can adjust.”

Hours after his record-breaking swim, Amaro clinched his third gold after clocking in 57.89 seconds to win the boys’ 16-17 50-m butterfly event.

Quentin Zee Sabalande of Cebu City pocketed a silver medal with a time of 59.77 seconds while Andrei Masipag of Batangas Province clocked in 59.83 seconds for the bronze.

In athletics, Franklin Catera of Iloilo reset the U18 boys’ high jump record after getting over 1.98m for the gold medal.

Catera, who won the gold in the Palaro in Cebu City, erased the previous record of 1.94m set by Brandon Bryle Zarzuela, who settled for a silver this year with 1.93m in last year’s Batang Pinoy.

Raine Jamie Mission of Davao City finished with a bronze with 1.85m.

Still, Pasig City remains on top of the standings with a 36-19-30 gold-silver-bronze medal tally as of 5 p.m.

Haylee Garcia is the Pasigueños’ most bemedalled athlete with five gold medals after winning the women’s senior vault, floor exercise, uneven bars, balance beam and individual all-around events in women’s artistic gymnastics at the MVP Sports Foundation Gymnastics Center in Intramuros, Manila.

Mariano Matteo Medina ruled the boys’ 12-years-old recurve first distance and second distance qualification, and double round qualification in archery.

Medina ruled the boys 12-year-old recurve event after firing 334 on the first distance and 351 on the second for a double-round total of 685.

Despite settling for a silver in the boys’ 12-13 100m butterfly event, Arvin Naeem Taguinota II also contributed heavily to Pasig’s medal drive with gold medals in the 100m and 200m freestyle and the 200m backstroke events.

Quezon City is currently in second place with 19 golds, 17 silvers, and 25 bronzes while defending champion Baguio City is in third place with a 18-22-21 haul.

Pasig is aiming to break Baguio City’s four-peat reign and finally claim the overall title after settling for second place last year with a 57-55-74 medal haul.