‘Sleigh’ the holidays

It’s hard to stay cozy and stylish when you are freezing. When traveling to colder climes, the latest from Uniqlo Heattech enables one to wear clothes that protect from the chill yet keeps one looking good.

The Japanese brand’s “An Eye for Curiosity” collection brings together Anya Hindmarch’s signature playful craftsmanship with Uniqlo’s practical functionality.

The result is a range of thoughtfully designed pieces that are sure to keep you warm and make you smile all winter long.

The British designer said: “I’ve loved collaborating with Uniqlo again, working with their iconic knits and outerwear. Once again, we’ve played with their silhouettes; deconstructing and then rebuilding them with darning stitches, knitted-in patches, and unexpected details, creating special designs, always with a touch of fun.”