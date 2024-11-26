‘Sleigh’ the holidays

It’s hard to stay cozy and stylish when you are freezing. When traveling to colder climes, the latest from Uniqlo Heattech enables one to wear clothes that protect from the chill yet keeps one looking good.
The Japanese brand’s “An Eye for Curiosity” collection brings together Anya Hindmarch’s signature playful craftsmanship with Uniqlo’s practical functionality.
The result is a range of thoughtfully designed pieces that are sure to keep you warm and make you smile all winter long.
The British designer said: “I’ve loved collaborating with Uniqlo again, working with their iconic knits and outerwear. Once again, we’ve played with their silhouettes; deconstructing and then rebuilding them with darning stitches, knitted-in patches, and unexpected details, creating special designs, always with a touch of fun.”
Playful touches
Outerwear made with next-generation, high-performance Pufftech padding for warmth and lightness combines design and functionality with the addition of small pockets on the sleeves.
Merino wool sweaters for kids — a first for Uniqlo — have a comfortable feel and are easy to clean. Unique, playful features include a thumbhole on the right sleeve with mouth-inspired stitching and an embroidered eye motif on the chest — brought together, they create a face of joy.
Winter gifts
Beautifully crafted knitwear designs are perfect for the holiday season and make perfect winter gifts. The collection has a wide variety of pieces to keep you warm, each with considered, deconstructed details including handmade-style cashmere sweaters with darning stitch and knitted patches, merino sweaters with embroidered stitching and 100-percent cashmere knit beanies and arm warmers with eye motifs, as well as mittens, knitted scarves and socks in Heattech material.