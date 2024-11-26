Should a certain Japanese chain get nervous?

Oscar Wilde’s oft-used quote is, unfortunately, often used incomplete. “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery…,” people like to say, but the whole sentence lends it a less savory meaning — at least for the so-called copycat.
“Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery that mediocrity can pay to greatness.” So when one goes, “The Ikea of Australia” or “the Uniqlo of Korea,” it could mean one is better than the other. Or could it, really?
The recent teasers of a popular South Korean fashion giant soon to open its doors in the Philippines has had many fans of all things “K” jumping with joy.
And when DAILY TRIBUNE got wind that TopTen10, one of South Korea’s top homegrown fashion brands, will debut in the country as part of its global expansion, we checked what the brand is all about.
The description — “TopTen10 progressively centers around providing high-quality, affordable basics and trend-driven pieces to cater to a wider audience, showcasing modern essentials that drive self-expression without compromising on quality and cost — sounds much like another Asian brand we know and love.
Yet there is more to it than the outward similarities. One crucial factor is that in the realm of fashion essentials, consumers appreciate having more choices.
Cost-consciousness aside, there is also the matter of style.
Founded in 2012 by South Korea’s leading manufacturer, Shinsung Tongsang Co., TopTen10 is known for its “wearability (simple, clean lines), versatility (color palette) and quality.” Yet because Korea is known for its unique aesthetic or take on fashion, consumers may look forward to seeing trendy designs merged with timeless essentials.
Hans Clifford Yao, chief executive officer, Agile Retail Ventures Inc., says “TopTen10 offers a range of styles for men, women and kids, making it a go-to brand for families. Filipinos also value adaptability to everyday life. Filipinos thrive on versatility, balancing work, social events and family time. TopTen10’s collection features multi functional pieces that can transition seamlessly from casual to formal, aligning with the practical lifestyles of many Filipinos. Lastly, Filipinos love expressing themselves through fashion. TopTen10’s trendy yet functional designs allow Filipinos to showcase their individuality while staying approachable and relatable.”
The brand will be introduced in a pop-up event at SM Mall of Asia on 29 November with interactive photo areas where K-pop culture is mixed with Filipino elements.
The brand is set to open another store at Upper Ground B, Gateway Mall 2, on 6 December.