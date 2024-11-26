Should a certain Japanese chain get nervous?

Oscar Wilde’s oft-used quote is, unfortunately, often used incomplete. “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery…,” people like to say, but the whole sentence lends it a less savory meaning — at least for the so-called copycat.

“Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery that mediocrity can pay to greatness.” So when one goes, “The Ikea of Australia” or “the Uniqlo of Korea,” it could mean one is better than the other. Or could it, really?

The recent teasers of a popular South Korean fashion giant soon to open its doors in the Philippines has had many fans of all things “K” jumping with joy.