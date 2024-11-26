Shaping the Future of Your Skin

SOLÁ isn’t just sticking to iconic shapewear and accessories — it’s leveling up the game with the launch of Ōra by SOLÁ. This collection, featuring the buzz-worthy Firming Body Lotion, is all about taking your self-care routine up a notch while boosting confidence. And yep, it’s all happening in the SOLÁverse! The hype hit its peak with SOLÁ’s first-ever pop-up at One Ayala last 12 November, drawing all eyes to this bold new move.

Ōra takes inspiration from the zest of life itself. The name blends “pray” (from Latin) and “aura,” capturing that bright, feel-good energy SOLÁ wants to share. Like light transforming everything it touches, Ōra’s line is all about giving your everyday moments that extra sparkle.

Kylie Verzosa is leading the charge, sticking true to SOLÁ’s core mission: empowering everyone to take charge of their skin’s destiny. With Ōra, the goal is to make your skin the best version of itself, because self-care = real beauty. The star of the show? A product that firms, tightens, tones, brightens and moisturizes all in one go.

“When we set out to create our firming body lotion, we asked ourselves: what would be the ultimate skincare companion to our shapewear?” Kylie shares. After tons of research, the solution was clear — a lotion that perfectly complements the beauty and practicality of shapewear. The catch? Most firming lotions out there are heavy and sticky, which just doesn’t vibe with our tropical climate.

“At SOLÁ, we believe that body care isn’t just about skin — it’s about embracing body positivity and building a confident body image. Ōra was created to empower everyone to feel good in their own skin, every step of the way,” Kylie added.

Here’s the lineup:

• BRB — A luscious blend of sweet coconut and rich coconut milk that brings you right back to that blissful beach escape. capturing the essence of tropical indulgence close to home, evoking memories of serene beach getaways and sun-kissed escapes. It provides deep, soothing moisture to keep your skin soft, radiant, and revitalized. Indulge in paradise, one application at a time.

• MOOD — A revitalizing fusion of earthy woods and fresh ocean breeze. This clean, unisex scent is designed to capture the soothing tranquility of coastal air, perfect for those who seek a touch of nature’s calm in their everyday lives. Effortlessly refreshing and a versatile fragrance for everyone, suited to any occasion and wearable anywhere, inviting you to carry the essence of a tranquil escape wherever you go.

• MOTHERSHIP — Kylie’s personal favorite and the signature scent of the SOLÀverse. This enchanting fragrance captures the perfect balance of delicacy and daring with its lush white floral and playful undertones. Infused with a lively hint of spice, Mothership is both vibrant and bold, bringing radiant energy to every moment. It’s crafted to celebrate confidence, inspiring you to step into your own power with each wear.