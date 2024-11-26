Senate honors Enrile

The Senate on Tuesday night adopted a resolution honoring the contributions of former Senate President and Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile to the country.

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero sponsored Proposed Senate Resolution No. 1223, a resolution honoring Enrile for his untiring service and contributions to the country and the Filipino people.

“This is a man who is not only an eyewitness to the many historic events of our nation but who actually took part and actually shaped them,” Escudero said in his sponsorship speech.

“At 100 years old, according to Katrina, it should have been 102 since Manong Johnny’s birth was registered late — I don’t know if true,” he added.

He continued: “This veteran of many battles still has spite in him that he is serving another tour of duty at 102 years old.”