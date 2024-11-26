Senate approves proposed P6.4T nat'l budget bill

With 18 affirmative votes, zero negative votes, and one abstention, the Senate approved on Tuesday House Bill No. 10800, or the 2025 General Appropriations Bill, which provides for the proposed P6.352 trillion national budget for the upcoming fiscal year, on the third and final reading.

Members of the Senate unanimously approved the proposed national budget for next year shortly after the chamber approved it on second reading.

Senate Deputy Majority Leader Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito made the motion to approve the proposed measure on the third and final reading, citing the letter of certification issued by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Ejercito was referring to a letter of President Marcos addressed to Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero, where underscored the “necessity of the immediate enactment” of the General Appropriations Act.

He noted that this is to “ensure the uninterrupted operation of critical government functions, guarantee the allocation of fiscal resources for vital initiatives, and enable the government to adeptly respond to emerging challenges.”

The letter, which was dated 29 October but only released to media last week, was also furnished to the office of House Speaker Ferdinand Romualdez and Presidential Adviser on Legislative Affairs Secretary Mark Llandro Mendoza.

A certification from the President means the Senate has the power to approve the bill on the second and third reading the following day without the required gap of three days between the second and third reading.

Only Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III abstained from voting on the proposed national budget, citing his consistent stance against the President’s power to certify a bill as urgent.

“I noticed that we are now proceeding to the third reading on the same day that we just approved this bill on second reading, and the reason for this is because of the presence of another presidential certification, which I find so unfortunate because it forces me to make this manifestation just to be consistent with my stand with other bills which were certified,” Pimentel said in his manifestation.

The 2025 GAA was approved on the third and final reading by the House of Representatives on 25 September, only a day after the President certified the measure as urgent.