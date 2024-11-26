SCUTTLEBUTT

Vicious noises hurt market

The market fears taking a hard hit from the falling out between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte. Their already strained relationship worsened after the VP criticized the President and hurled invectives while issuing a threat to the lives of the President, the First Lady and the Speaker of the House, “in case something happens to her.”

The National Security Council considers the threats of the VP a “matter of national security” and is investigating. Traders indicated that the issue raises concerns about political stability ahead of next year’s mid-term elections.

“While public squabbles are not uncommon in Philippine politics, such visible discord within the administration could signal deeper factionalism. Eventually, the concern is that the tension could be disruptive and could derail legislative agenda,” a broker warned.

The issue could also prompt public protests and legal disputes, thus more noise. While the market seems to have become less sensitive/reactive to local politics, the heightened political noise comes at a time when foreign investors have turned more cautious towards the Philippines as evidenced by the net outflows this month.