Santiago: No person of interest in 'kill' order vs Marcos, others in VP Sara video

National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Jaime Santiago on Monday said they are not looking yet at anyone as a potential person of interest after the controversial statement of Vice President Sara Duterte that she ordered someone to kill President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Marcos-Araneta and House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

The NBI chief said this is the reason why they want to subpoena Duterte so that she could formally explain her remarks made during the wee hours of Saturday that were considered by authorities as a threat to the President and a matter of national security.

Santiago said there’s no person of interest yet, and it was the reason why they want to talk to VP Sara and yesterday they will serve a subpoena at the Office of the Vice President.

The NBI, Santiago said they do not expect Duterte to immediately divulge the identity of the person whom she allegedly contracted to assassinate the President if she gets killed.

“Pero umaasa pa rin kami na magpapaliwanag si ma'am, si VP Sara, kung bakit siya nakapagsalita ng gano’n,” he added. (But we still hope that VP Sara will explain why she made those remarks.)

Moreover, the Department of Justice (DoJ) said a subpoena that would be carried out by the NBI would be issued against Duterte following her assassination remark against Marcos, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and Speaker Martin Romualdez.

The remark was made by the Vice President during a media conference at the House of Representatives where the Office of the Vice President (OVP) chief of staff and undersecretary, Zuleika Lopez, was detained after being cited in contempt by a House committee.

“I've already spoken to someone, so don't worry about my security. I told that person to kill BBM, Liza Araneta, and Martin Romualdez if I were to be slain,” said Duterte in the Zoom conference.

“Nagbilin na ako, ma’am. ‘Pag namatay ako, huwag ka tumigil hanggang hindi mo mapapatay sila. And then he said 'yes'.'' (Ma'am, I've already left a directive. After I'm killed, don't stop until you've killed them all. And then he said, "Yes.")

Later on, the Vice President clarified that her “assassination” statement was not a threat, saying she only highlighted the alleged threat to her security.

Marcos in response on Monday vowed to block "criminal attempts" against him.

''Kung ganun na lang kadali ang pagplano sa pagpatay ng isang Presidente, papaano pa kaya ang mga pangkaraniwan na mamamayan?'' the President said in a video statement. (If it's that easy to plan the assassination of a President, how about that of ordinary citizens?)

The President said such a criminal attempt should not be overlooked and he will not let it slide.

Also, Duterte was described by the DoJ as a "self-confessed mastermind" after what she said and is expected to face legal consequences.