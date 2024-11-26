Rising voyeurism cases alarm PNP

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has raised concerns over a surge in voyeurism cases this year.

According to PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) spokesperson Col. Jay Guillermo disclosed on Tuesday that authorities have recorded 316 cases of photo and video voyeurism from January to 21 November compared to 279 cases during the same period last year.

These cases involve individuals secretly recording others during sexual activity without their consent.

Guillermo said that individuals aged 25 to 40 are frequently involved in such crimes, while victims can be as young as 16.

He also urged the public to be cautious online and avoid sharing explicit photos or videos and warned against engaging in sexual activity during video calls, as these activities can be recorded and used for blackmail or extortion.