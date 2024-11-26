Quiapo tailor hustles for family, children's education

In the heart of noisy and always busy Quiapo lies a sewing and embroidery stall run by Edmund Gesultura. For the past 16 years, Gesultura, now 42, has crafted clothing of all kinds — from soldier uniforms to formal wear, pants, and shorts. Since starting his job in 2008, Gesultura has moved from place to place depending on where his boss would deploy him. For the past eight months, however, he has been weaving garments in Quiapo, serving a steady stream of customers. Gesultura said that his work has allowed him to support his family and fund his children's education. John Carlo Magallon











