Quezon escapes Biñan, nears MPVA crown

Quezon squeaked past Biñan in a nip-and-tuck series opener, 25-19, 23-25, 25-18, 21-25, 17-15, to move on the cusp of the Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association (MPVA) crown Monday night at the Alonte Sports Arena in Laguna.

Cristy Ondagan came to the rescue as the top-ranked Tangerines clawed back from three points down in the deciding set to essay a stellar comeback win on the road for a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three titular showdown.

And with little to no rest, Quezon goes for the jugular at home at the Quezon Convention Center in Lucena City on Wednesday to get the job done despite being an expansion franchise in this regional league founded by former Senator Manny Pacquiao.

Ondangan fired 19 points on 15 hits, two aces and two blocks, none bigger than the consecutive kill-block combo in the extended fifth set to finish what Rhea Mae Densing, who delivered game-high 22 points, started.

After trailing, 10-13 in the deciding set, Ondangan scored on a crosscourt hit to give the Tangerines a 16-15 lead. Then, she blocked May Ann Nuique’s equalizer attempt to help Quezon seal the victory.

But Ondangan and Densing weren’t alone as Mary Grace Borromeo and Mycah Go chipped in 18 and 14 points, respectively, in Quezon’s scattered attack to repel Biñan’s momentum.

The third-seeded Volley Angels came from a stunning upset of twice-to-beat-armed and No. 2 seed Bacoor Strikers in the semis and used that a stepping stone in going toe-to-toe with the Tangerines.

With the home crowd behind, Biñan melted Quezon’s 2-1 set lead with a gutsy fourth-set win and was on the verge of completing another stunner only to lose steam when it mattered the most.

Muique, Erika Jin Deloria and Shane Carmona nailed 19, 16 and 10 points, respectively, for the Volley Angels, who will now have to repeat their never-say-die mantra with two wins needed to flip the script against the Tangerines.

Meanwhile, No. 4 seed Rizal St. Gerrard Charity Foundation swept the skidding Bacoor, 25-21, 25-19, 25-22, to salvage the bronze medal.