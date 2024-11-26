QCPD Got Talent - Station 14

Quezon City Police District Station 14 participated in the dance competition during the QCPD Got Talent event held on Monday night, 25 November 2024, as part of the 85th Quezon City Police District Foundation Anniversary celebrations.Analy Labor
Quezon City Police District Station 14 participated in the dance competition during the QCPD Got Talent event held on Monday night, 25 November 2024, as part of the 85th Quezon City Police District Foundation Anniversary celebrations.Analy Labor
Quezon City Police District Station 14 participated in the dance competition during the QCPD Got Talent event held on Monday night, 25 November 2024, as part of the 85th Quezon City Police District Foundation Anniversary celebrations.Analy Labor
Quezon City Police District Station 14 participated in the dance competition during the QCPD Got Talent event held on Monday night, 25 November 2024, as part of the 85th Quezon City Police District Foundation Anniversary celebrations.Analy Labor
Quezon City Police District Station 14 participated in the dance competition during the QCPD Got Talent event held on Monday night, 25 November 2024, as part of the 85th Quezon City Police District Foundation Anniversary celebrations.Analy Labor