Primed for beauty

For Filipino makeup lovers, the right primer is a beauty essential. It’s the secret to a smooth, pore-free finish, a base that enhances foundation and key to long-lasting makeup wear.

Korean brand barenbliss introduces the Locklook Hydra Smooth Poreless Primer to the Philippines, with a formula that lasts beautifully all day.

Created with a unique blend of skincare ingredients and advanced blurring technology, the Locklook Hydra Smooth Poreless Primer offers a 16-hour hydro-blurring matte effect that keeps makeup looking fresh and shine-free.

The new lightweight primer works like a second skin, keeping oil under control while allowing the skin to breathe. Say goodbye to midday touch-ups and hello to all-day confidence.

“We are so excited to bring the barenbliss Locklook Hydra Smooth Poreless Primer to the Philippines,” shared Zot Brillo, brand manager of barenbliss Philippines. “This product reflects our commitment to offering Filipinos beauty products that fit their unique needs. With this primer, we’re giving our customers a must-have base that combines long-lasting wear with real skincare benefits.”

The primer not only enhances makeup but also nurtures the skin. Infused with Miracle Bloom Essence, Korean Marine Essence, Niacinamide and Hyaluronic Acid, it hydrates, brightens and refines skin texture with every use. Plus, its non-comedogenic formula suits all skin types, even sensitive or acne-prone skin, making it a staple for all-day beauty without clogging pores.