PRC results: 688 pass November Chemical Eng. Licensure Exam

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Tuesday, 26 November that 688 out of 951 test takers passed the Chemical Engineers Licensure Examination held in November 2024.
University of the Philippines-Diliman's Leandro Kenn Rovikk Estacio Logdat led the topnotchers with a 90.90-percent rating.
The University of Santo Tomas led the way with 67 passers and an 89.33-percent passing rate. Meanwhile, three schools boasted a 100-percent passing rate: De La Salle University-Manila, University of the Philippines-Diliman, and UP-Visayas-Iloilo.
You can refer to the document below to review how each school's test takers performed, or you can visit PRC's official website for full results.