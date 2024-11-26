Porzingis, Morant make triumphant returns

SAN FRANCISCO (AFP) — Boston’s Kristaps Porzingis and Ja Morant of Memphis made triumphant and long-awaited National Basketball Association (NBA) returns from injuries on Monday, while Kyrie Irving scored 32 points to spark a Dallas victory at Atlanta.

Porzingis had 16 points, hitting five-of-six from inside three-point range, with six rebounds, two blocks and two assists in 23 minutes for the reigning champion Celtics in a 126-94 home rout of the Los Angeles Clippers.

“Good to go and looking forward to many, many great wins,” Porzingis said.

Porzingis had been sidelined for five months following left ankle surgery last June after being injured in the NBA Finals.

“It has been killing me inside not to be able to be out there,” Porzingis said.

“But it was worth the wait to come back now and finally be with my guys.”

“It has been maybe a couple weeks I’ve been nearing the finish line of starting to play and as I was ramping up I was getting more and more antsy to be out there finally. And here it is.”

Asked about his ankle, Porzingis said: “It wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be.”

“I did have a couple flat tires on some lobs but I was still able to finish it and I’m happy with the game, happy with the win and with each game I’m only going to find my rhythm more and more.”

Jayson Tatum and reserve Payton Pritchard each scored 20 points to lead the Celtics while Derrick White had 19 and Jaylen Brown added 17.