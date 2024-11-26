PLDT wrests solo lead

There’s no stopping PLDT.

The High Speed Hitters made quick work of listless Capital1, 25-17, 25-20, 25-17, to extend their unbeaten run to three in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference Tuesday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Aside from a little resistance shown by the Solar Spikers in the second set, PLDT had it easy maintaining its pristine record to grab the solo lead.

High Speed Hitters head coach Rald Ricafort lauded his wards for executing their game plan to the tee for a swift disposal of Capital1 that lasted only 92 minutes.

“Happy that we got to execute all of the things we talked about during practice. So if that happens, regardless of the result, we’re happy because we did our job,” he said.

“I think winning in straight sets is a bonus.”

The High Speed Hitters displayed superb floor defense with decorated libero Kath Arado tallying 16 digs and seven excellent receptions. PLDT had 40 digs and 20 perfect receives.

Filipino-Canadian Savi Davison fired a game-high 17 points with 16 coming from attacks to pace PLDT, which blasted 48 attack points to emphasize its domination of the Solar Spikers. Davison added seven excellent receptions for an all-around contribution.

The powerhitter got plenty of help with Fiola Ceballos and Erika Santos scoring 11 markers each.

While PLDT was sending missiles to shatter the defense of the Solar Spikers, the club also grounded Capital1’s hitters by shutting the door at the net.

The High Speed Hitters tallied 11 kill blocks to frustrate the Solar Spikers, who threw away 14 points off errors.

Capital1 did make the second set a little interesting after getting buried deep, 20-10. The Solar Spikers behind Heather Guino-o, Lourdes Clemente-De Guzman and Patty Orendain mounted a telling 9-3 run to close the gap, 23-19.

PLDT answered back to close the frame.

It was all High Speed Hitters in the third set as they sent Capital1 reeling to a third loss in as many games.

Guino-o was the lone bright spot for the Solar Spikers with 10 points anchored on eight kills and two aces while spiking her performance with 10 excellent receptions and seven digs.