PCSO named Best GOCC anew

Once again, the Governance Commission for Government-Owned and Controlled Corporations (GCG) has recognized the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) for its significant achievements and outstanding performance.

This year, GCG has even cited the PCSO for two distinct recognitions.

First, PCSO was acknowledged by GCG as one of the top-ranking GOCCs in the 2023 Performance Scorecard, and second, for consistently achieving a perfect score in the Stakeholder Relationship Section of the Corporate Governance Scorecard, for the calendar years 2021-2023.

Most Improved GOCC

To recall, the GCG last year also recognized PCSO for its exemplary performance by naming it “Most Improved GOCC,” after the agency finished with an impressive performance scorecard rating of 92.03 percent.

General Manager Melquiades A. Robles, along with chairman Judge Felix Reyes (ret.) and board of directors members Jennifer E. Liongson-Guevara, Janet De Leon Mercado, Imelda A. Papin, and Board Secretary Atty. Charles Frederick T. Co, received the awards during the annual GCG Awards ceremony held Monday (25 November), at the Philippine International Convention Center.

In his remarks, Robles expressed that the recognition highlights the dedication and hard work of the entire PCSO team, who remain committed to upholding the highest standards of corporate governance and service excellence.

Achievement not merely numbers

He stressed: “Our achievements are not just merely numbers; they represent our unwavering responsibility to serve the Filipino people and ensure that our programs align with the President's directive toward ‘Bagong Pilipinas.’”

The GCG’s Performance Evaluation System rates the accomplishments of GOCCs for a given fiscal year based on a set of performance criteria, targets, and weights outlined in a performance scorecard.

This system fosters a performance-driven culture among GOCCs, enabling them to effectively meet their goals effectively.