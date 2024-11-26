OFW’s return delayed by exit visa hurdle

Ramcita Egalan, an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) in Najran, Saudi Arabia, who reached out for assistance through DAILY TRIBUNE’s digital show Usapang OFW, continues to experience delays in her effort to return to the Philippines.

The prolonged process is reportedly due to the long queues of migrant workers waiting for travel documents, such as passports and exit visas.

According to Egalan’s recruitment agency, SAF International Services based in Ermita, Manila, she was transferred to its foreign counterpart’s accommodations in September. However, the agency said significant challenges, including the non-cooperation of Egalan’s employer, have contributed to the delays in facilitating her return.

SAF International’s project officer, Norhanie, clarified that while Egalan’s employer had demanded SAR 25,000 (approximately P393,000) for her repatriation, the amount was no longer her liability as she had worked for the employer for a year.

On 21 November, the agency followed up on Egalan’s case with the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh.

Despite these efforts, there has been no update on when she might be repatriated.

The agency also raised concerns about the overcrowding in government-provided accommodations for distressed OFWs in Saudi Arabia, such as the Bahay Kalinga shelter.

“These shelters are hardly accepting many workers due to limited capacity,” Norhanie noted.

SAF International assured that it is committed to expediting Egalan’s repatriation despite the obstacles.

“We are not neglecting her. We also want her to go home as soon as possible, but she can’t just be sent back without an exit visa. Only the government can issue this visa,” the project officer explained.