NBI serves subpoena: Sara must explain remarks

Vice President Sara Duterte has been formally asked to explain her controversial remarks in a viral video in which she admitted to arranging for the assassination of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

The subpoena, issued by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), was served at the Office of the Vice President (OVP) in Mandaluyong City around noon on Tuesday.

Signed by NBI Director Jaime Santiago, the subpoena requires Duterte to appear at the NBI headquarters on 29 November at 9 a.m. to provide a formal explanation for the statements she made.

The NBI has been tasked to conduct a thorough investigation of the matter, with Director Santiago confirming the investigation will focus on the seriousness of Duterte’s remarks.

The authorities are also working to identify anyone else involved in the alleged plot.

Social media platforms have agreed to preserve copies of the viral video to aid the investigation.

The current controversy has its seeds in an 18 October press conference where Duterte said she fantasized about “chopping off” President Marcos’ head after he refused a graduating student’s request for his watch as a gift.

Duterte then clarified that her remark was a metaphor for her feelings of frustration. But then she followed this up with a statement about exhuming the body of the President’s father, former president Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr., from the Libingan ng mga Bayani and throwing it in the West Philippine Sea.

However, the Vice President’s latest tirade raised the situation several levels when she said she had contracted someone to assassinate the President, the First Lady and the Speaker if she were killed first.

In the viral video, Duterte said, “I’ve already spoken to someone, so don’t worry about my security. I told that person to kill BBM, Liza Araneta and Martin Romualdez if I were to be killed.”

‘Not direct threat’

Shortly after, Duterte clarified that her statement was not meant as a direct threat but in concern of her own safety.

The DoJ and NBI, however, have taken the matter seriously, emphasizing the potential risk to national security.

DoJ Undersecretary Andres said Duterte’s words, given her position in government, could not be dismissed lightly.

“She will be the beneficiary of the President’s death, and such statements cannot be taken lightly,” Andres said. “This is a serious threat, and it sets a dangerous precedent if threats by high-ranking officials are not met with legal consequences.”

For his part, President Marcos stressed the importance of taking any threats to his life seriously. He expressed concern over how easily such a plot could be planned, questioning the safety of ordinary citizens if a sitting president could be placed at risk.

“We cannot let such criminal attempts go unnoticed,” Marcos said in a video. “If it’s this easy to plan the assassination of a president, what more of the average citizen?”

The DoJ has assured that despite the gravity of the allegations, the Vice President will be given due process during the investigation.

Prosecutor General Richard Anthony Fadullon said Duterte will be allowed to present her side and the legal process will be thoroughly followed.

Sara: Comment taken out of context

Yesterday, Duterte said Malacañang’s claim that President Marcos’ life was under threat was alarming but lacked substance.

She said her comment about assassinating Marcos was taken out of context.

“I raise this caution as the President and his supporters aggressively push a narrative based solely on my statement, which was misrepresented,” she said in a statement.

She added, “There is no substance to this claim, and despite the lack of a credible investigation, authorities quickly deemed it a national security concern.”

Duterte also pointed out the contrast to when she faced threats to her life and that of her office personnel.

“Using the term ‘assassin’ makes this even more alarming, especially since I never used such language in my criticism of the Marcos administration’s failure to serve the people while targeting political opponents,” she said.

She emphasized that “common sense should suffice to understand that a conditional act of revenge does not equate to an active threat.”

“This is a plan without flesh,” Duterte said. “An honest scrutiny would easily expose this narrative as a farce, imagined or non-existent.”

The Presidential Communications Office had said over the weekend that “any threat to the life of the President must always be taken seriously, especially when such a threat has been publicly revealed in clear and certain terms.”

Lacson calls for de-escalation

In Davao City, former Senator Ping Lacson urged Filipinos not to be distracted by the ongoing political tension between Vice President Duterte and the Marcos administration.

“Let’s not be entertained by these ongoing political noises between these parties. We cannot intervene because as of the moment, it is irreconcilable. This time was unimaginable as we had seen before but instead of further escalating the conflict, we have to help in our small way to de-escalate the tension between them,” Lacson said.

Lacson was in Davao as a guest speaker of the American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (AmCham Mindanao) at the Seda Abreeza Hotel.

When asked how the tension could be de-escalated, he said: “I do not know the ins and outs. I just hope we can find that middle ground for the sake of the country.”

“I encourage our leaders in the Senate led by Senator Chiz Escudero to find a way for a political ceasefire,” he added.