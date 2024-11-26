NBI receives 'unconfirmed' info of Roque leaving Phl

National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Jaime Santiago yesterday said they received unconfirmed information that former Palace spokesperson Harry Roque has already left the Philippines.

Santiago said this in response to the late-night press conference of Vice President Sara Duterte on Saturday, where she seemingly dropped a hint that Roque, a subject of an arrest order issued by the House of Representatives, has left the country.

Duterte was quoted as saying, “Look at Secretary Harry Roque, ayaw umalis no’n sa bansa kasi ‘yung mga anak niya maiiwanan. Pero look at him, umalis na lang.” (Look at Secretary Harry Roque, he doesn't want to leave the country because his children will be left behind. But look at him, he just left.)

Santiago, when asked during an early morning radio interview if Roque really left the country, said, “That’s also our information but it’s not confirmed yet. We have information like that, but we should not discuss it publicly. Apologies.”

The House quad committe cited Roque for contempt and ordered his detention on 13 September after he refused to submit documents that would supposedly explain his increased wealth.

The move was made by the quad comm after Roque initially agreed to submit documents that would explain the increase of his assets under his family’s Biancham Holdings and Trading, from P125,000 in 2014, P3.125 million in 2015, and P67.7 million in 2018.

In response, Roque has accused Congress of “power tripping” following the contempt and arrest orders issued against him due to his alleged link to the illegal operations of Philippine offshore gaming operators.

The longtime ally of the Duterte family has also maintained that he is not a fugitive.

The Bureau of Immigration in October said it had not monitored any recent travel made by Roque.