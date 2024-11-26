Meralco reinforces nuclear energy commitment at supply chain forum

Manila Electric Company (Meralco), led by Manuel V. Pangilinan, reaffirmed its commitment to advancing the Philippines’ nuclear energy agenda at the Philippine International Nuclear Supply Chain Forum on 15 November.

Meralco Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Ronnie L. Aperocho emphasized the company’s proactive approach to supporting the government’s nuclear energy goals through its Nuclear Energy Strategic Transition (NEST) initiative.

Aperocho shared Meralco’s progress in pioneering essential studies to facilitate nuclear energy development, including site selection, environmental impact assessments, and feasibility analyses.

“We are very aggressive on our pioneering works because we want to advance on the development stage, especially on the site selection," Aperocho said.

The company is exploring options such as modular reactors and conventional pressurized water reactor (PWR) nuclear power plants as potential solutions to the country’s energy challenges.

Meralco’s NEST initiative also focuses on building a robust talent pipeline to support the future nuclear energy industry. Meralco Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Edgardo V. Carasig highlighted the importance of capacity building through the Meralco Power Academy’s Filipino Scholars and Interns on Nuclear Engineering (FISSION) program.

“On the part of Meralco, this will be a commitment in terms of talent development even if the nuclear energy industry is not yet here,” Carasig noted.

Through FISSION, Meralco collaborates with global institutions to provide knowledge-sharing opportunities and develop future leaders in nuclear energy.

Meralco’s active participation in the Philippine International Nuclear Supply Chain Forum demonstrates its leadership in supporting the country’s transition to nuclear energy.

Through its NEST initiative, Meralco aims to ensure the highest standards of safety, economic feasibility, and long-term sustainability of nuclear energy, alongside the company’s commitment to providing a stable, reliable, and sustainable energy future for the Philippines.