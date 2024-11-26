Marikina intensifies GMRC implementation

The local government of Marikina City has reinforced the teaching of Good Manners and Right Conduct (GMRC) in all public schools in the city, according to Marikina First District Representative Marjorie Ann “Maan” Teodoro.

Teodoro said the localized GMRC program, approved by the Department of Education central office, was launched last Saturday in a public elementary school in the city.

“We have strengthened the GMRC program to ensure that Marikina children possess good character,” said Teodoro during the distribution of school bags and cash assistance at Kapitan Moy Elementary School in Barangay Marikina Heights on Tuesday morning.

“These four core values have long been ingrained in Marikina culture, but we need to reinforce them even more, especially now that they are part of our localized DepEd curriculum. So, we want to truly instill the culture of Marikina in our youth,” she added.

Teodoro said the local government, led by Mayor Marcelino Teodoro, fully supports this DepEd-Marikina initiative.

“With the abundance of information available to children today, it’s important to return to the core values. These values are essential for every Marikeño and should be practiced daily by our youth,” said the lawmaker.

She also distributed locally-made school bags containing notebooks and pens to public school learners.

“I personally funded these Marikina-made bags from my own salary,” the lawmaker added.