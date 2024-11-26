Marcos urges unified climate action during CCC Week

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. called on Filipinos to unite in addressing climate change during the Global Warming and Climate Change Consciousness Week (CCC Week).

Marcos, Chairperson of the Climate Change Commission, expressed confidence that unity and shared commitment can secure a sustainable future.

“We are continuously called to press on so that the next generations can still enjoy the lush and bountiful Philippines that we have inherited,” he said, emphasizing the urgency of climate action.

Highlighting the importance of a collective vision, the President stated: “As we commit to building a Bagong Pilipinas, let our vision be vivid. We want the Philippines that is well taken care of. We want a nation that will remain unshaken no matter the situation. Most importantly, we want to have a people that truly appreciate the abundance of our lands and our seas."

Marcos urged all sectors — government, educational institutions, civil society, businesses, and local government units — to intensify efforts in localizing the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) and building a sustainable Philippines.

“Together with deeds both big and small, let us stay on our mission for a safer, greener, brighter future for all,” he urged.

He also highlighted the Climate Change Commission’s leadership in empowering communities to adapt and build resilience, paving the way for a sustainable future.

CCC Vice Chairperson and Executive Director Robert E.A. Borje reinforced the President’s vision in his closing remarks, calling for unified climate action.

“This gathering is more than a recognition of partnerships, it is a rallying call for action. Climate action and adaptation is a whole-of-nation, a whole-of-society, and a whole-of-world endeavor, and there is much at stake," je said.

The Global Warming and Climate Change Consciousness Week, held from 19 to 25 November, raises awareness of climate change mitigation and adaptation. This year’s theme, “Aksyon at Adaptasyon ng Makabagong Henerasyon,” emphasizes collaborative action in achieving climate goals and sustainability.