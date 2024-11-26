Marcos allies blast Rody over recent rants

Administration took up cudgels for President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Tuesday, criticizing former president Rodrigo Duterte for his recent tirades, including accusations of drug use against the sitting president and his implied challenge to the military to withdraw support from the government.

Duterte, who has accused Marcos of being a “drug addict” and smoking marijuana, did not directly call for a coup but suggested the military reconsider its backing of what he called a “fractured” government.

“I challenge the whole military because they're supposed to be the protector of the constitution… How long will you support a drug addict President?” Duterte said during a press conference on Monday evening, coinciding with the House inquiry where his daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte, was present.

Lawmakers decry remarks

Pro-Marcos lawmakers expressed disappointment over Duterte's statements, calling them divisive and inappropriate for a former president.

“I guess that is an inappropriate statement by a former president and commander-in-chief of our country. Because if that's the case, again, we're not calling for peace and unity in our country [but] encourage more to start a fight,” said Ako Bicol Rep. Angelo Jil Bongalon in a briefing on Tuesday.

Nueva Ecija Rep. Ria Vergara urged Duterte to refrain from interfering in the current administration's affairs, noting that past presidents, including the late Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, did not meddle despite controversial policies during Duterte’s term.

“Now you are no longer president. When you wielded great power during your 6 years, just as former presidents didn’t interfere — I pray you that you do the same,” Vergara said during a House probe. “You are a former president and your words bear weight because of the office you once held. For the sake of our nation, please exercise your right to free speech with great care.”

Vergara further claimed that Duterte’s “careless, unfounded, and dangerous” remarks were an attempt to distract from Congress’ scrutiny of the confidential funds utilized by Vice President Sara Duterte’s office and the Department of Education during her tenure as secretary.

Zambales Rep. Jefferson Khonghun shared a similar sentiment, labeling Duterte’s remarks as a “diversionary tactic” to shift attention away from the issue.

“In my opinion, she [Sara Duterte] needs her father’s help,” Khonghun added.

Confidence in military loyalty

1-Rider Rep. Ramon Gutierrez dismissed Duterte’s statements as mere hyperbole, asserting confidence that the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) would remain loyal to their constitutional duties.

“I have full trust and confidence in the AFP that they will stay true to their oath to protect and uphold the constitution. That order, that suggestion is very much against the constitution so, I don’t think even the AFP will take that seriously,” Gutierrez said.

Duterte has frequently criticized Marcos, calling him “bangag,” a Filipino term for "high on drugs." He also alleged that Marcos’ name appeared on the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency's drug watch list.

Marcos, however, has dismissed these accusations, laughing them off and suggesting that Duterte's comments may have been influenced by his own use of fentanyl.