Manila stands firm vs violence against women

The local government of Manila has affirmed its commitment to protecting women’s rights and promoting gender equality.

This comes after Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna said the advocacy campaign in the city is being spearheaded by the Manila Department of Social Welfare under its chief Re Fugoso.

“We in Manila stand in solidarity with the 18-Day Campaign to End Violence Against Women, running from 25 November to 12 December 2024. This nationwide advocacy aims to raise awareness, promote action, and strengthen support for ending all forms of violence against women and girls,” the mayor said.