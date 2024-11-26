Major crackdown on illegal CL firearms

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) has significantly intensified its campaign against loose firearms in Central Luzon, resulting in the seizure of over 800 illegal weapons.

The initiative, spearheaded by PRO3 Director PBGen Redrico A. Maranan, aims to bolster public safety and security.

The operation, conducted between 1 October and 23 November yielded 842 illegal firearms. This included 832 short firearms and 10 light weapons. Authorities arrested 239 individuals for violating Republic Act 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act).

The confiscated firearms were obtained through various methods: 280 were seized during law enforcement operations (search warrants and checkpoints), 153 were voluntarily surrendered, and 409 were recovered through the Revitalized Katok program.

“Illegal firearms are a major threat to public safety, frequently used by criminals,” stated PBGen Maranan.

“We urge citizens to report anyone possessing or selling illegal firearms. Gun owners are also encouraged to renew their licenses to avoid police action. Those surrendering firearms will receive an acknowledgement receipt,” he said.