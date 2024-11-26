“Lush Christmas, I gave you my heart…”

The English brand Lush has recently unveiled a thoughtfully curated selection of bath, body and skincare products designed to spread joy and enchantment this holiday season.

With spellbinding fragrances, colors and characters, Lush’s Holiday Collection makes gift-giving a breeze. Whether you’re treating yourself or someone special, you’ll find plenty of new arrivals and beloved favorites to spread holiday cheer.

Snow Fairy season

A true Lush classic, Snow Fairy has become the essence of this festive time. With its candy-sweet scent and signature pink shade, this range has inspired many since it first hit the shelves in 2005. For 2024, the Snow Fairy line is bigger and better than ever, offering everything from bath bombs to body scrubs, shower jellies and special gift sets.

The iconic Snow Fairy Shower Gel gets a fresh twist with four new variations. These include creamy oat milk, hydrating aloe vera and a dazzling upgrade with 13 times more glitter — all made with eco-friendly, plastic-free shimmer. Check out the new Snow Fairy Two Tone Shower Gel, Glow Fairy Shower Gel and Snow Fairy Glitter Shower Gel for a magical shower experience.