“Lush Christmas, I gave you my heart…”
The English brand Lush has recently unveiled a thoughtfully curated selection of bath, body and skincare products designed to spread joy and enchantment this holiday season.
With spellbinding fragrances, colors and characters, Lush’s Holiday Collection makes gift-giving a breeze. Whether you’re treating yourself or someone special, you’ll find plenty of new arrivals and beloved favorites to spread holiday cheer.
Snow Fairy season
A true Lush classic, Snow Fairy has become the essence of this festive time. With its candy-sweet scent and signature pink shade, this range has inspired many since it first hit the shelves in 2005. For 2024, the Snow Fairy line is bigger and better than ever, offering everything from bath bombs to body scrubs, shower jellies and special gift sets.
The iconic Snow Fairy Shower Gel gets a fresh twist with four new variations. These include creamy oat milk, hydrating aloe vera and a dazzling upgrade with 13 times more glitter — all made with eco-friendly, plastic-free shimmer. Check out the new Snow Fairy Two Tone Shower Gel, Glow Fairy Shower Gel and Snow Fairy Glitter Shower Gel for a magical shower experience.
Bathing’s a bomb
Lush co-founder and product inventor Mo Constantine invented the bath bomb in her garden shed in 1989. A lot of innovation has gone on since then, but bath bombs remain a bestseller at Lush. These remain a cornerstone of Lush’s offerings and a holiday favorite, with over 11 million made and sold annually in the UK alone.
Uplifting and invigorating scents bring a party to every shower with this year’s limited-edition range, with packaging free soaps and shower gels all housed in Lush’s recycled and recyclable packaging. All Lush bottled products are packaged in certified recycled Prevented Ocean Plastic™ — the fresh, handmade cosmetics company has been using 100 percent recycled plastic for its clear bottles for over a decade, and this next step sees it collecting discarded plastic from beaches to be reused again and again.
Customers can bring empty bottles and black pots back to the nearest Lush store – five returned black pots equals a free fresh face mask, or every pot, bottle, and tub returned counts as P50 each off the final total.
Scented memories
Scent can evoke memories and nostalgia, transporting you to a past moment or a feeling. This Christmas, Lush’s fragrances have been designed to tap into the nostalgia around the magic of the festive season. The brand’s selection of home fragrance and perfume is made with the finest essential oils, specially selected by its in-house perfumers.
The finest, natural, ethically sourced ingredients are hand-blended in Dorset, England to make Lush’s moisturizing creams and lotions. With facial and lip skin as some of the softest on the body, protect, hydrate and have a self-care moment with skincare and lip care products, made with ethically sourced, natural ingredients. Each product is formulated to support the skin’s natural microbiome, to nourish both the complexion and the protective microorganisms that live there.