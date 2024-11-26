King Crunchers eye 3rd semis spot

Criss Cross aims to formalize its semifinal entry as it faces winless Chichi DHTSI on Wednesday in the Spikers’ Turf Invitational Conference at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Riding high on a four-game winning streak, including victories over powerhouse teams DN Steel FEU Ultras and EcoOil La Salle Green Oilers, the King Crunchers are poised to secure their seventh win in eight matches and cement a spot in the semis.

Chichi, already out of contention with no win to show in eight games, seeks to exit the tournament on a high note. The 4 p.m. match promises a spirited duel, but the Titans face an uphill battle against a Criss Cross squad fueled by momentum and depth.

Led by Jude Garcia, Nico Almendras and team captain Ysay Marasigan, Criss Cross is determined to finetune its gameplay ahead of the crucial semis round.

“We need to strengthen our maturity and composure,” said Marasigan, who averaged 10.5 points in the team’s last two victories.

“We need to further develop our team and, of course, to strengthen our services and blocking.”

Criss Cross head coach Tai Bundit is expected to limit the minutes of his key players, opting to rotate his bench to prepare for tougher battles ahead.

Meanwhile, PGJC Navy (4-3) faces a do-or-die scenario as it clashes with Martelli Meats at 6 p.m.

The Sealions must deliver a strong, convincing win against the Master Butchers to build momentum ahead of their pivotal eliminations clash with the powerhouse Cignal HD Spikers on Friday.

The Sealions, led by Joeven dela Vega, Peter Quiel, Marvin Villanueva, Nilo Jasmin and team captain Greg Dolor, are riding high after a crucial four-set victory over the Savouge Spin Doctors, but they know there’s no room for complacency as they aim to secure a semis berth.

Martelli Meats, like Chichi, is out of contention with a 1-6 slate, but will look to play the spoiler’s role and finish the season with pride.