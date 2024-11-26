ITCZ drenches Mindanao provinces

The Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) and the northeast monsoon are the prevailing weather systems in the Philippines, as no storm formation has been observed.

The ITCZ is a region near the equator where winds from the northern and southern hemispheres converge, usually bringing isolated thunderstorms and rain showers.

Last Tuesday, 26 November, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration issued a heavy rainfall outlook for the areas of Surigao and Davao in the eastern portion of Mindanao.

Moderate to heavy rainfall, ranging from 50 to 100 millimeters, is expected to affect eastern Mindanao through Eastern Samar, with conditions possibly lasting until Friday, 29 November.

The agency also noted that the rainfall may be higher in the mountainous and elevated areas.

Additionally, a General Flood Advisory has been issued in the rivers of Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte and Agusan del Sur.

Up north, the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan is expected to strengthen in the coming days.

“Even if we don’t have a gale warning, we are advising the residents in Northern Luzon to take care due to the expected wavy sea conditions in the area,” Aurelio said.