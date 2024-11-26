Impeaching Sara

Dear Editor,

“I do not suffer from insanity, I enjoy every minute of it.” — Edgar Allan Poe

We can understand President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s reaction to Vice President Sara Duterte’s vilification of his deceased father, but his sister’s awkward “neutrality” is unsettling. If the Vice President had insulted my beloved, heroic father, buried at the Libingan ng Mga Bayani, I could never forgive her — unless Christ is in my heart.

Yet here she is again, openly threatening to kill BBM — blatantly and without remorse. There’s no denying the hard truth of the VP’s threat. No justification could soften it.

Meanwhile, the government’s intelligence agencies have proven utterly ineffective. General Bantag, still in the country, remains unarrested after years. What happened to the 34 missing sabungeros (cockfighting fans), whose families still cry out for justice?

“What is happening to our country, general?” — Former Vice President Emmanuel Pelaez (1915-2003)

What intelligence do the government’s agencies actually have, given their massive budgets? If you’re not insane, you should be able to answer that.

What benefit do the people of this country gain from these officials, besides their own enrichment from the budget they control? What use are they, especially now that the Vice President herself is threatening the President?

This is precisely the reason why VP Sara should be impeached. Our representatives in the Lower House are finally representing the Filipino people, with the political favors being secondary.

Some congressmen are emerging as true public servants, unlike many senators, who focus more on self-promotion and personal interests than on serving the nation. They fight for their small worlds — private businesses, political turf — when they should be fighting for the country.

These senators have no business in power. Reject all “sleeping,” ineffective politicians in the May 2025 elections and beyond. We don’t know where some of them stand on critical national issues, and many remain silent, while others stand despicably.

VP Sara’s deafening silence on the West Philippine Sea crisis is reason enough for impeachment. If not, then the whole government should be impeached.

What, in fact, is the use of the intelligence agencies and their budgets, if not for political, personal, or corrupt purposes? Forrest Gump, with no budget or government funds, accomplished more than this so-called “intelligence community,” which has achieved nothing.

It’s a waste. Our intelligence agencies focus more on silencing critics, activists, and the opposition, instead of going after criminals, syndicates, smugglers, and corrupt officials. Their goal seems to be keeping their benefactors in power.

Instead of confronting the real criminals, they’re obsessed with finding faults in those who expose their own wrongdoings.

It’s like searching for Adolf Hitler in Disneyland — it’s a waste of time and resources.

If you don’t search for your own sanity, you won’t find it. Your actions are not about national security; they’re about paranoia and corruption.

My advice: Seek God first — Isaiah 55:6. Oh, the “intelligence” of the government’s intelligence arm.

Useless, maddeningly.

Reni Valenzuela

renivalenzuelaletters@yahoo.com