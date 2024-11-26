Hotel holidays

Hotels around the world celebrate the festive season by lighting up Christmas trees that create a magical atmosphere for guests and the community.

For starters, the Seda Central Bloc Cebu held its annual Christmas tree-lighting ceremony showcasing a stunning Filipino-inspired tree adorned with capiz, parol and local artistry in keeping with their theme, “Bituin ng Pasko.”

Amiable hotel GM Ron Manalang and the department heads did the honors as the festive melodies from the University of the Visayas Choir filled the lobby embodying a spirit of unity, hope and joy.

Guests also enjoyed a specially curated plated menu inspired by modern Filipino flavors prepared by Executive Sous Chef Johnbill Degamo and his culinary team. During the fabulous dinner, The Sisters of Mary Boystown — Minglanilla Handbell Ringers serenaded the guests. The choir exemplifies the Sisters’ commitment to nurturing talent and character in the students.