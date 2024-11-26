Hotel holidays

Hotels around the world celebrate the festive season by lighting up Christmas trees that create a magical atmosphere for guests and the community.
For starters, the Seda Central Bloc Cebu held its annual Christmas tree-lighting ceremony showcasing a stunning Filipino-inspired tree adorned with capiz, parol and local artistry in keeping with their theme, “Bituin ng Pasko.”
Amiable hotel GM Ron Manalang and the department heads did the honors as the festive melodies from the University of the Visayas Choir filled the lobby embodying a spirit of unity, hope and joy.
Guests also enjoyed a specially curated plated menu inspired by modern Filipino flavors prepared by Executive Sous Chef Johnbill Degamo and his culinary team. During the fabulous dinner, The Sisters of Mary Boystown — Minglanilla Handbell Ringers serenaded the guests. The choir exemplifies the Sisters’ commitment to nurturing talent and character in the students.
Similarly, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino hosted a magical Christmas tree lighting with “Santa’s Workshop” as its theme. The celebration was made even more magical with a Christmas skit by the talented Dreamcatchers, who brought the spirit of the season to life with a playful portrayal of Santa’s helpers. In addition, The Voice of Cebu choir echoed the timeless message of hope and love.
Taking the lead was GM Ali Banting assisted by Cebu Vice Mayor Dondon Hontiveros, Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera, Dr. Vivina Chiu and Miss Universe Philippines-Cebu Kris Tiffany Janson.
In like manner, Marco Polo Plaza Cebu celebrated its 15th annual Tree of Hope lighting ceremony, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to community support. The event featured performances by local artists and highlighted sustainability through the use of recycled materials for decoration.
Guests contributed to the cause by donating P200 for tree ornaments with proceeds benefiting the GMA Kapuso Foundation’s health and education initiatives. This cherished tradition continues to spread joy and hope during the festive season.
The hotels not only enhance the holiday spirit, but also foster connections and charitable efforts during this joyous time of the year.