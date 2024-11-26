Hong Kong same-sex couples win housing, inheritance rights

HONG KONG, China (AFP) — Hong Kong’s LGBTQ community won a major victory Tuesday as the city’s top court affirmed the housing and inheritance rights of same-sex couples, ruling against the government.

The decision comes after a landmark 2023 ruling by the same court shut the door on legalizing same-sex marriage, but gave the government two years to set up an “alternative legal framework” to safeguard rights for such couples.

Tuesday marked the end of a six-year legal battle after resident Nick Infinger took the government to court when he and his partner were excluded from public rental housing on the grounds they were not an “ordinary family.”

The case was later heard together with that of Henry Li and his late husband, Edgar Ng, who challenged government policies on subsidized housing and inheritance rules that barred same-sex couples.

Speaking outside court, Infinger displayed a rainbow flag and thanked his partner.

“Today’s court rulings acknowledged that same-sex couples can love each other and they deserve to live together,” he told reporters.

Li released a letter addressed to his husband Ng, who died by suicide in 2020, saying he was “grateful” for the ruling.

Infinger and Li had previously won in lower courts, but the government in February took the cases to Hong Kong’s highest appeals court.

On Tuesday, the court unanimously dismissed the appeals.

Chief judge Andrew Cheung said policies that excluded same-sex couples from public rental flats and subsidized flats sold under the city’s Home Ownership Scheme “cannot be justified.”

“(For) needy same-sex married couples who cannot afford private rental accommodation, the (government’s) exclusionary policy could well mean depriving them of any realistic opportunity of sharing family life under the same roof at all,” Cheung added.