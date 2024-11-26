Health emergency allowance probe pushed

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, has called for a thorough investigation into reports that some local government units (LGUs) are allegedly misappropriating the Health Emergency Allowances intended for healthcare workers.

The Department of Budget and Management and the Department of Health (DoH) reported on the disbursement of P27 billion allocated for unpaid HEA for 2024. The funds, according to DoH Undersecretary Achilles Bravo, were released in phases: P10 billion in July, P9 billion in August, P4 billion in September, and P2.9 billion in October.

However, despite the release, Bravo admitted that unresolved issues, such as incomplete Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) and liquidation requirements, have delayed full implementation. “We still have some unobligated disbursement because of ongoing pan-process,” he explained.

Go, a health reform crusader, reminded the agencies concerned of their commitment during previous hearings to fully settle all obligations by 30 October.

In a revealing exchange, Bravo disclosed troubling allegations that some LGU officials had reportedly attempted to misuse the funds intended for qualified and validated health workers.

According to complaints received by the DoH, some local leaders had withheld the allowances meant for healthcare workers or intended to divert them to other frontliners, such as police officers involved in Covid-19 response efforts.

Meanwhile, Go expressed strong opposition to the planned suspension of guarantee letters for medical related assistance under the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation program.

The temporary suspension, aimed at accommodating the agency’s annual liquidation and account settlement processes, is scheduled to take effect on 13 December, potentially affecting numerous indigent beneficiaries in need of additional medical assistance.

During a public hearing on Monday, 25 November, conducted by the Committee on Health joint with Finance, Go emphasized the urgency of addressing the issue, calling for continuous and unhampered government services and assistance for vulnerable Filipinos.

He criticized the DSWD’s plan to temporarily halt the issuance of GLs, citing its potentially devastating consequences for those seeking medical or financial assistance.